Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 55,303 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,303 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Autohome by 20.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

NYSE ATHM opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.