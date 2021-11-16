Bank of America Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $360.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.79.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $295.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,642.13, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.87. Workday has a 52-week low of $204.86 and a 52-week high of $300.78.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

