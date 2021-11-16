Bank of America Corp DE Buys 17,915 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $26,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.