Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $26,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.