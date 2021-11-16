Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CGI were worth $27,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.46.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.