Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Shares of BHB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.84. 11,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,738. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

