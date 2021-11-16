Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE BGH opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

