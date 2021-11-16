Bath Savings Trust Co Has $224,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after buying an additional 444,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $57,699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $26,758,433.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,895 shares of company stock worth $14,663,613. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $262.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

