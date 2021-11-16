Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.92.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.