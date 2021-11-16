Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,375 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 873,728 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after buying an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 107.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 320,507 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $22,947,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 31,048.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 239,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after buying an additional 238,764 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,125. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alteryx stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.67. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

