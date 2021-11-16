Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,842,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Graham by 174,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Graham by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $591.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $595.36. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $445.00 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.