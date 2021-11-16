Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,730,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after buying an additional 360,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after buying an additional 212,451 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 885,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after buying an additional 809,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.