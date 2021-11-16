Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 169.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 449,696 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Zynga by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

