Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 36.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,434 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

