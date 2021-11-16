Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of SKIN opened at $27.10 on Friday. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). As a group, equities analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

