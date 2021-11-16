Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Down 76.6% in October

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the October 14th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BNCHF opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83. Benchmark Metals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

