Benjamin Eshleman Sells 2,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Benjamin Eshleman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.06, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,366,774.99.

TSE:EFR opened at C$12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.10. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.