Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €22.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DEQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.09 ($23.63).

Shares of ETR DEQ opened at €17.12 ($20.14) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €15.42 ($18.14) and a 52-week high of €21.68 ($25.51). The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

