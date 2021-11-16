Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.13

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.13 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 4,707 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £35.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.13.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

