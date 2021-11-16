Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 147,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 49,024 shares during the last quarter.

VT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.41. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

