Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,070 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.51. 76,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,652,658. The company has a market cap of $244.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

