Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.07.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

