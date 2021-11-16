Berry Global Group (BERY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

