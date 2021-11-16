Best Buy (BBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average of $114.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

