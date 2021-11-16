Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.28). William Blair also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

BYND opened at $83.82 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.