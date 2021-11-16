BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,750.00

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,750 ($48.99) and last traded at GBX 3,710 ($48.47), with a volume of 63025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,680 ($48.08).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,591.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,455.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79.

In related news, insider Bronwyn Curtis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,567 ($46.60) per share, with a total value of £35,670 ($46,603.08). Also, insider Claire Whittet purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £52,815 ($69,003.14). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,848,900.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

