BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.10 Million

Brokerages expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report sales of $62.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.94 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $43.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $217.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.46 million to $219.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $275.30 million, with estimates ranging from $266.85 million to $285.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIGC. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.33. 1,298,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,201.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,198 shares of company stock worth $9,284,763. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after buying an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,406,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.