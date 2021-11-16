Binance Coin (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $101.57 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion and $2.72 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $608.96 or 0.00996544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
