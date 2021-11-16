Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,056 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.55% of Bio-Techne worth $96,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $5,072,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,431 shares of company stock worth $16,263,508 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $501.77 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $294.81 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

