BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.