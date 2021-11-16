Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($31.93) EPS.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDSX shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 50,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $384,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John Patience purchased 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biodesix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Biodesix worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

