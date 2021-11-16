Biofrontera (BFRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) will be issuing its Q3 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Biofrontera has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%.

Shares of BFRA stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.10. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

