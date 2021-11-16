Biofrontera (BFRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) will be issuing its Q3 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Biofrontera has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%.
Shares of BFRA stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.10. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.