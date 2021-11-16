BIOLASE, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BIOLASE in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.46. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.91.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BIOLASE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

