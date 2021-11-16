BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) PT Lowered to $13.00

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 448.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of BiomX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,353. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that BiomX will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiomX in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the third quarter valued at about $6,528,000. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

