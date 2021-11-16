Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a C$9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of -0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

