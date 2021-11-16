Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued a $10.00 rating and set a C$11.50 target price (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

BDT stock opened at C$10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.80 million and a P/E ratio of 10.61. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$6.65 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

