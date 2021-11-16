Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $71,046.16 and $20.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,341.53 or 0.99503774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00048718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.54 or 0.00348817 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.76 or 0.00521540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00177834 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008845 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,881,399 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

