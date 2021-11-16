Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.340-$2.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.14.

Shares of BKI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,644. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

