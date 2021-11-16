Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.84. 553,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,196. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,547,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

