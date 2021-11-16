BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stake Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 418.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,752 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of BlackBerry worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 288,734 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 144.8% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 480.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 513,376 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $72,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

