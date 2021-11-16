Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) traded up 6.2% on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Blink Charging traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $42.50. 291,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,205,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLNK. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 577.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Blink Charging by 86.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 3.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

