Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) PT Raised to $44.00 at Truist Securities

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BVH. B. Riley upped their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

BVH stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. 857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $700.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,906 over the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

