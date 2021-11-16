BMO Capital Markets Raises Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $225.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

NYSE SUI traded up $7.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.42. 62,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,179. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

