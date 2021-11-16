BMO Capital Markets Raises Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$30.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.63.

UNS opened at C$22.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. The stock has a market cap of C$936.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$22.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.41.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

