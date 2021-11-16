Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOWFF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.19.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BOWFF opened at $45.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.