BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post sales of $454.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $453.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.90 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $494.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOKF. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

BOKF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 87,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.09. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,450 shares of company stock worth $2,612,360 in the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

