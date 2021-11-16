Bondly (BONDLY) Market Cap Reaches $9.99 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Bondly has a market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bondly has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00220878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

