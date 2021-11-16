Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $490,477.03

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $8.19 or 0.00013555 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $490,477.03 and approximately $96,261.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00069412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00071455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00093818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,546.60 or 1.00152225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.99 or 0.07066446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.