Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Susan L. Penfield Sells 14,851 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BAH opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

