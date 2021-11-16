Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $33.07 on Friday. Boston Omaha has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.65. The stock has a market cap of $978.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.
Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
