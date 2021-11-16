Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $33.07 on Friday. Boston Omaha has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.65. The stock has a market cap of $978.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Boston Omaha by 285.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Boston Omaha by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Boston Omaha by 57.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Boston Omaha by 51.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

